The top cop who thought he was a prosecutor - The Washington Post

Well Comey, What IS actually up with your caving to political pressure?

You could have chosen to state all these investigations are ongoing. But you're getting pressured by political hacks to have Press conferences and comment.

Well, writing letters to GOP Congress folk about "ongoing" & "unrelated but you stated there is basically nothing to say, but said some very vague things that are being blasted to media and blowing up, as if there was actually some new travesty about Clinton.

The first time, there was actually a conclusion to the FBI investigation, but political folks were STILL unhappy with the ending.

Choosing to put off any Russian DNC hacking and ties to Trump campaign because of the "election".

Good Lord, man.... where is the line on your ethical compass, right or East is off the table. Oh, but left or West is fine to make some vague comments.

Innapropriate? YES!