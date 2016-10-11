I just want to say the time is now to register! I recommend everyone refresh their registration, verify your registration, and I will remind anyone to think "have I moved since I last registered to vote?"

We have online voter registration and you can verify you are registered; https://registertovote.org/ It is not hard if you have online capabilities and the will to make the effort to do your part to keep Trump from becoming President of the U.S.

Well sure, some may think Trump will burn it down and start over and might be a good thing. I am convinced that is a terrible thing to do. Why burn it down when you can make positive progress?

Hillary Clinton is who I will vote, plus the down ticket Democrats. Why?

Because the Congressional obstruction is to blame for things being so nasty and the GOP is about to tear itself apart, John Boehner resigned because it was becoming too much for him, and now reluctant Ryan is seeing the division is untenable. GOP is not going to lead ANYTHING with this great divide within their party.

Trump is pounding away at the wedge. Why enable more of this?

I know, there are people, people in my family who believe Trump is the "Great White Hope", although they deny any racial context and they also do not SEE that Congress was too busy trying to prop up their favored people.

They forgot the GOP said they first priority is to be political obstructionists, not to serve the people, not to get people to work, not to get incomes increased. Not even to conduct the necessary business of Congress laid out in Article 1 of U.S. Constitution. GOP was led by a partisan who said Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution is irrelevant and the voters shall be thwarted as enemies and snubbed because they had the audacity to elect Obama.

Congress has to get changed, there are people who easily blame Obama, they have been told, all the trouble in your life is because of Obama.

Congress says no no NO minimum wage increase, deflect and deny and blame Obama...

They blame Obama for the Insurance companies raising rates and forget some in their own family would be without health insurance at all, while they try to fight cancer or other diseases and conditions.

I have a proposition, let's be realistic and do everything we can to build up and improve ACA and jobs, wages, renewable energy jobs. Let's look toward the future with clear eyes, un-jaundiced by poison pumped into the atmosphere to try to tell people it is not Congress, not GOP, it is ALL Obama's fault.

No it is not liberals' and Obama's fault. It is the people who believe what is spoon fed, be angry at Obama and Trump will change it or some guy who does not know what Aleppo is is better than a well qualified person as Hillary Clinton.

Let us be proactive... with the positive outlook of what is possible if we work toward a goal and stop arguing how liberals or conservatives and Republicans or Democrats are evil and we have to burn it down and start over.

I choose to look forward and have positive goals.