A lawyer in California is pushing a ballot measure to legalize killing gay people - Vox

This lawyer in CA paid $200.00 to put a ballot measure in motion requiring 365,000 signatures.

I say good, let us know all about this person and all those who signed it, so we can avoid them wherever they are. They wish to be able to kill us, to save themselves from God's wrath.

If they need to protect themselves from us, we need to protect ourselves from those who would sign such a petition. That's all it took for Prop 8 to get put on the ballot and the AG required to put a title and summary.

From the article:

Orange County attorney Matt McLaughlin paid the $200 filing fee on February 26 to submit the "Sodomite Suppression Act" to voters on November 2016.

and

In California, ballot initiative sponsors pay a $200 filing fee for their measure, the attorney general gives it a title and summary, supporters collect more than 365,000 signatures, and, if all that's successful, California votes on it. California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who's considering a Senate run in 2016, appears to have no options for blocking the measure. Legal experts told the San Francisco Chronicle and Sacramento Bee that the attorney general is required by law to provide a title and summary for proposed ballot measures once someone pays the $200 filing fee.

Update:

A California “Sodomite Suppression” Initiative (#15-0008) did not qualify for the November 8, 2016 ballot in California as an initiated state statute.[1] Judge Raymond Cadei of the Sacramento County Superior Court struck the proposed measure down as unconstitutional.[2] The measure, upon voter approval, would have mandated California to put to death any person who "willingly touches another person of the same gender for purposes of sexual gratification." The initiative classifies this group of people as "sodomites." It would also have made it a crime to distribute "sodomistic propaganda" to "any person under the age of majority." Being a "sodomite" or distributing "sodomistic propaganda" would have disqualified one from serving in public office or public employment and from enjoying any public benefit.

Source

We have A G Kamala Harris and Judge Raymond Cadei of the Sacramento County Superior Court to thank that we do not have to vote on such a horrid thing as "kill the Sodomites".