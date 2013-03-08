RIP Mo 3/2/2013

Sweet Girl, you are missed. You came through the doggie door in the middle of the night, talking to us, waking us up. Soon you made yourself at home and talked to us, greeting us when we came home. We called you Mo, after another friend's male orange tabby cat Moey. We didn't know then you would stay with us 6.5 years, sharing our home with our 2 older dogs. Snuggling, playing with stuffed mice, watching out the window. Sunning on the back deck.

I don't know how you got cancer. Was it the cat food? You were not even very old. You were only about 6 months old when you came into our lives.

We miss you very much.