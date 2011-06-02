I found this site to contain many facts and figures with the real time clocks for a variety of data. I do not agree 100% with the scientist/economist but I respect his dedication to research. For instance, he states that home solar voltaic is a rip off, but I believe it to be a good idea if you want to drive an electric vehicle, etc. I own a solar system and the driver was not cost, but my own commitment to having less of an impact on carbon footprint, plus giving the finger to the supply manipulators, with the goal of buying a Chevy Volt as my next car. Wish me luck on that goal.